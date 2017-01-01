The Women's Economic Institute, Inc.
Working to advance income security, health and economic sustainability for all women and girls!
Join us at the 4th Annual 2024 Central New York Black Women's Expo-- Two evenings and one full day of culture, cuisine, fashion, empowerment, entertainment, and real talk about breaking barriers and building wealth. Click the Find Out More link for more event details and Vendor Registration. Stay tuned for public registration. THE BLACK WOMEN'S EXPO IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!! ALL ARE WELCOME.
The Women's Economic Institute is proud to partner with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation for New York (LISC NY) and the LISC NY Land Opportunity Program (NYLOP), sponsored in part by NYS Attorney General Letitia James, to release its 1st Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a qualified co-developer for the Southside Renaissance Project site. SRP is a 9% low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) project located at the 1500-1610 blocks of South Ave in the heart of the City's urban core. Click the Affordable housing tab above to learn more about the Southside Renaissance Project (SRP).
We support women, girls, and communities of color through equal pay policy, workforce readiness, small business growth, and affordable housing development.
Our key programs include the CNY Black Women’s Expo and Teen Summit; our BIPOC Women's Small Business Incubator providing immersive in-the-classroom training, prominent networking events, and ecosystem-building; the Young Women’s Mentoring Initiative; and the Southside Renaissance Project (“SRP”)—a $30M, 78,843GSF, micro community with senior affordable rental housing, a commercial kitchen and public facing food hall, and a community services facility.
In partnership with the Near Westside Initiative, our current 6,600SF campus houses an onsite Kids Place, professional women’s closet, and a fully equipped hi-tech 55+ person classroom offering resume writing, job soft skills, and other career/life/academic readiness support. We're committed to working with BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People of Color) women and girls from all walks of life to drive lifelong academic achievement and economic opportunity 365+ days-a-year.
Located in the historic Lincoln Building, in the Near Westside neighborhood of Syracuse, NY, The WEI is committed to elevating the quality of life for all women and girls through strategic community building and economic development.
The Women's Economic Institute is excited to be a part of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and the inaugural cohort of One Million Black Women, Black in Business. We said Yes!
To learn more about our economic development agenda, the BIPOC Women's Incubator, our Women's EXpo, or the Young Women's Mentoring Initiative (YWMI) click the tabs above for CNY and EXpo specific programming. You can also learn more about SRP--The WEI's commitment to building quality affordable housing and technology. We welcome you to join us in changing the economic trajectory for communities of color one girl at a time.
At the WEI we offer a young women's mentoring initiative, a small business incubator, a professional women's closet, and targeted technical support services designed to help women, girls, and entrepreneurs gain the necessary training, tools, and networking opportunities to close the wealth/gender/income gaps.
Our work at The Women's Economic Institute is funded through the philanthropic generosity of our corporate partners. Partners who believe in the power of purpose and community. Partners who know that we're in this together. Thank you for investing in The WEI's mission and vision and helping us build economically sustainable communities where BIPOC women, girls, and entrepreneurs are positioned to thrive. To learn more about how your corporation can support our work, contact our CEO at Ctarver@womenseconomicinstitute.com or select "donate now" at the bottom of the page.
The CAREs ACT provides resources to families and small businesses impacted by COVID-19. If you or someone you know needs help with food, housing, filing unemployment or small business assistance please contact www.arizonatogether.org or The WEI at
(315) 551-2500 (CNY) | (480) 406-8324 (AZ).
Unleashing Your Powerhouse is your challenge to navigate adversity and rebound from rock bottom. Despite your past, you can choose to live into your best and greatest life. Charlene Tarver, founder and CEO of The Women's Economic Institute, Inc shares twenty steps on the how. Foreword by Atty Benjamin Crump.
The WEI is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) formed in 2017 in response to the under-representation, unemployment, pay inequity, and dirth of capital and professional resources accessible to women professionals and women entrepreneurs of color.
Through philanthropic investment from friends like you, community partners, and corporate stakeholders The WEI continues to provide in-depth training for youth, mentoring for young professional women, and technical assistance and support for women entrepreneurs. We couldn't accomplish our mission and vision without supporters like you.
Make a tax-deductible gift to The Women's Economic Institute TODAY and help support our mission, vision, and programming. Together, we can create a more inclusive space for all women and girls. The WEI is a federally recognized 501c3.
