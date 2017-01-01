We support women, girls, and communities of color through equal pay policy, workforce readiness, small business growth, and affordable housing development.





Our key programs include the CNY Black Women’s Expo and Teen Summit; our BIPOC Women's Small Business Incubator providing immersive in-the-classroom training, prominent networking events, and ecosystem-building; the Young Women’s Mentoring Initiative; and the Southside Renaissance Project (“SRP”)—a $30M, 78,843GSF, micro community with senior affordable rental housing, a commercial kitchen and public facing food hall, and a community services facility.





In partnership with the Near Westside Initiative, our current 6,600SF campus houses an onsite Kids Place, professional women’s closet, and a fully equipped hi-tech 55+ person classroom offering resume writing, job soft skills, and other career/life/academic readiness support. We're committed to working with BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People of Color) women and girls from all walks of life to drive lifelong academic achievement and economic opportunity 365+ days-a-year.